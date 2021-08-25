Cancel
Foreign Policy

The U.S. is reviewing its trade policy with China, says USTR Katherine Tai

By Evelyn Cheng, @chengevelyn
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven months since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, his administration has yet to establish a policy on trade with China. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Tuesday the "Biden-Harris Administration and USTR are conducting a comprehensive review of U.S.-China trade policy," according to a readout of a meeting with two business associations.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
