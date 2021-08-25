Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

At home with your dog? 3 ways to connect and lift your spirits

By Become an author
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QM4Nk_0bc2ABtO00

It may come as no surprise to dog owners in lockdown, but walking the dog can be the highlight of the day.

With exercise being one of the few reasons for leaving the house for millions of Australians, walking the dog clearly benefits both dog owners and their furry friends.

But walking the dog isn’t the only thing you can do to lift your spirits and ease loneliness.

Our study found three things you can do at home with your dog to make you feel better, which your dog will probably love too.

1. You can meditate with your dog

Our study showed it helped to take time out to focus on your dog’s fur or the warmth of their body using “mindfulness meditation”.

This type of meditation involved people listening to a recording that guided them to activate their senses (for instance, touch) as a way of enhance their engagement with the task.

Dog owners who did this for seven minutes once a week or more felt relaxed, calm, enjoyed the process, said they felt more connected to their dog, and helped them focus on the present.

For many dog owners in our study, these effects also lasted for several minutes or hours after stopping the activity.

If you want to try this for yourself, create a space in your home where you are not likely to be interrupted and turn off your phone. Sit comfortably on the floor, on a mat, cushion or blanket and invite your dog to come and sit next to you or on your lap.

Place one or two hands on your dog and sit up tall. Start by closing your eyes and taking a few deep breaths. Be aware of your sense of touch and notice the sensations in your hand and fingertips. Stay with this awareness and if your mind starts to wander, gently escort it back to your feeling of touch and your dog’s fur. Stay with this practice for seven minutes or more.

Although we didn’t specifically measure the impact on dogs, we suspect they appreciate the close, calm and private space this creates for both of you.

2. You can play hide and seek

If mindfulness meditation isn’t your thing, our study showed setting aside seven minutes of undivided playtime with your dog had similar results. This might be an interactive game, such as hide and seek.

Dog owners who did this said they enjoyed this, had a better connection with their dog, and helped them focus on the present. They also thought their dog had fun.

How might this work as well as mindfulness meditation? Mindfulness is simply about being present in the moment. So if we put the phone away, pets can be great facilitators to help bring us into the present and centre our mind on one thing — them.

3. You can talk to your dog

If you really want to increase the connection with your dog, try some calm and focused interactions. This might be seven undivided minutes of affection with your dog, such as giving them a good belly rub, or spending seven undivided minutes talking to them.

Out of all the activities we tried, these worked best to connect with your dog.

While some people in our study said they felt awkward talking to their dog, our earlier research showed others seem to love it.

For people living alone in lockdown, having a pet dog was an excuse to talk out loud, and this may play an important role in their well-being.

Making time to be affectionate towards your dog also made owners feel relaxed and calm, at similar levels to those who practised mindfulness meditation.

Completely focusing on your dog this way increases the release of molecules associated with relaxation (such as oxytocin) and reward (such as dopamine) in both owner and dog.

Making time for your dog

Not all dog owners are spending their time in lockdown going on long walks with their furry friends. One study found some dog owners walked their dog less often or went on shorter walks during the pandemic.

Whether that’s been your experience, or if you want to try something new, these three types of interactions with your dog don’t take a lot of time. You could even continue them after lockdown’s over.

This might end up become the new highlight of your dog’s day, making the long wait for you to return home from work completely worth it.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Walking Meditation#Guided Meditation#Exercise#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsHello Magazine

3 most loving dog breeds for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
Petsanimalfair.com

10 Ways You Can Tell Your Dog Loves You!

Dogs are called man’s best friend for a reason — there’s nothing as sweet or as satisfying as the unconditional love of a four-legged friend. It’s pretty much impossible to keep the smile off your face when you have a pup around, but even though we know how much we love our furry friends, many of us wonder if our dogs actually love us just as much.
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

15 Best Dogs for Seniors

Affectionate, loyal, nurturing: There are lots of reasons why dogs make great companions for seniors. Not only do dogs provide comfort and friendship, but they also help keep seniors healthy and encourage sociability. In fact, a 2019 study found that people who owned dogs were more likely to maintain better heart health and be more active, than those without pets. “Dogs give seniors a reason to get up and move—and walking a dog keeps them fit,” explains Anita Kinscher-Juran, DVM, a veterinarian at VCA Midpark Animal Hospital in Middleburg Heights, Ohio. Another plus: When you get out of the house for that walk, you have more chances to be social, too, from greeting neighbors on the street to impromptu conversations with fellow dog owners.
PetsKXLY

The 63 smartest dog breeds, ranked

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you’re looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren’s 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It’s widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
PetsPosted by
Family Handyman

How To Get Dog and Cat Pee Out of Carpet

Maybe the new puppy or kitty you brought home hasn’t learned the rules yet. Or maybe your housebroken pet had an accident. As most pet owners know, accidents do happen. And sometimes it may not be an accident. After all, dogs and cats are biologically wired to communicate through their urine — marking territory, among other behaviors. That means even pets with generally good house manners may be leaving an important message. It’s just not for you.
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?

Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
PetsPosted by
Best Life

Never Bring These Plants Into Your Home If You Have Pets

Plants are the perfect piece of decor to add some color to your space and liven up any room. It's not just about aesthetics, though. Plants have a number of benefits, from calming your mood to improving air quality. But that doesn't mean all greenery is created equal: There are a handful of common house plants that can be toxic for your pets. Read on to make sure you're keeping your furry friends protected by not purchasing any of these for your home.
Petskut.org

Why Do Cats Knead With Their Paws?

Do you ever see your cat shifting his front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?. Scientists who study cat behavior call this distinctive paw action “kneading” and believe it...
Petstheleadernews.com

How to keep your home from smelling like you have pets

We have two cats and a dog and, between the litter box and the dog bed, our house stinks! We love our pets so much, but we don’t love the odors that they cause. Any tips for keeping our house from smelling like an animal shelter?. Sick of the smells...
Petspurewow.com

The 5 Most Popular Cat Breeds in the U.S. (& What Makes Them So Great)

If you’ve been in the market for a furry feline friend but haven’t had much luck, you’re not alone. Bringing a cat home warrants some big questions: Do I have the space? Can I afford the inevitable vet bills? Will Pumpkin get along with Larry the Lizard? Those are all factors to consider. While the process can be stressful, Filter King is helping us narrow down the options. The company polled people across the country to find out the most popular cat breeds in the U.S. Below, check out which cat breeds cracked the top five and why people love them so much.
PetsOne Green Planet

How to Make Your Cat Feel Loved Every Day

Most people who do not like cats just don’t like how hard they are to read. Cats can often seem expressionless and unaffectionate to people (even though they are really the opposite). Show your cat a little love, and their personality will bloom and become more noticeable. Cats are usually...
PetsPleated-Jeans.com

Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)

If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy