‘The Life of a Brakeman’ exhibit at Transportation Museum tells the story of a courageous, determined railroad worker
SPENCER — As a teenager, Regina Lynch-Hudson loved hearing stories told by her aunts and uncles about her brave grandfather. A brakeman for Southern Railway for several decades in the mid-1900s, George Winslow Whittington was tasked with manually stopping the large locomotives traversing tracks in western North Carolina. The already perilous position was made even more so by the fact that Whittington was a Black man during segregation.www.salisburypost.com
