Church news: Aug. 25, 2021

First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will offer a meeting for caregivers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the church’s youth room. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month. Group members discuss the challenges, issues and solutions to caregiving. Local experts will share about topics that assist caregivers in providing the best care for their loved ones and themselves. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Langheld at 908-804-0915.