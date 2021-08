For Jameson Ketchum, it was an eye-opening experience with Fallstar, as well as Warped Tour bands and more.Predictably, Jameson Ketchum went on tours with a Christian heavy metal band and it was mostly clean living — except for the sleeping in the van part. "All of it was down and dirty, sleeping in a van in a Walmart parking lot every night," said Ketchum, of his days working as publicist and in other capacities for Portland band Fallstar. "If we stayed in a Motel 6, that was as close to a nice hotel as we got. "One year, there was...