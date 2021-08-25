Cancel
Salisbury, NC

Child finds flash-bang grenade at Salisbury park

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — While sitting down Sunday at Long Street Park, Nehemiah Daugherty spotted something unexpected — an unexploded flash-bang grenade. Exposed on the ground, the flash-bang grenade would normally be used to blind and disorient a suspect. Its name describes how the device explodes — creating a blinding flash and a loud bang. So, it was out of place near a playground in the city of Salisbury park, which is off of North Long Street and near the East Spencer town limits.

