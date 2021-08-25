Cancel
Science

Chris Kelly Opinion: De-worming anti-vax science deniers

By Kelly's World
Scranton Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor science-trusting “sheeple” like me, the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was a welcome shot in the arm. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson jabs are expected to be fully vetted by fall, presenting a new, national cause for Thanksgiving.

