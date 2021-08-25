The Top 8 Time Travel Video Games

Welcome all to another edition of The 8 Ball. My topic was supposed to be best games from various franchises as made mention in the comments from two weeks ago but since you’re all lazy slackers, and none of you actually did that, I’m here with Time Travel games instead. It’s a bit apt since Twelve Minutes just came out and The Forgotten City has been out for about a month or so. I haven’t played every game with Time Travel, so stuff like Outer Wilds or No Time isn’t mentioned here. Still, let’s begin: