Blues Beat: Celebrate the Shaboo Inn's 50th anniversary

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the last weekend may have been slowed down by Mother Nature, this weekend is full of blues, with a taste of the way things were, pre-COVID-19. Join fans young and old Saturday as the iconic Shaboo Inn celebrates the 50th anniversary of its historic opening in 1971. Half a century has passed since the Shaboo’s debut, and the club itself has been closed since 1982, but its founders are marking the 50th anniversary of its opening with a special benefit concert slated for Saturday, beginning at noon on the Shaboo Stage in Jillson Square in Willimantic.

