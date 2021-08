Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Currently, Gen A (Generation Alpha) is being born all around the world. This generation is so new to the world, we have no information on what society will look like by the time they reach adulthood. But what we do know is we as parents and leaders are in a position to impact what the future holds for the next generations. We have the opportunity to help them have the best starting point possible.