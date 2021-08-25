Cancel
Concert Connection: Gabriel Iglesias coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino

By John Atashian
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform two shows Sept. 5 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 412,000,000 views and has over 15 million fans across social media. In 2018, he was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Iglesias is currently on his world tour, “Beyond The Fluffy”.

