Catherine McAuley Center to raffle off Colorado trip to support its services
Who: For decades, adults and children in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have turned to the Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, for help when they most need it. Its numerous programs include housing and supportive services for homeless people and families (mostly women and children), such as emergency shelters, permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing, according to Executive Director Krista Somers.www.thetimes-tribune.com
Comments / 0