Speaker Series: Cherries & Flowers After Hours

Hosted by HH Cherries on Weds. nights through Sept. 1. Guests will listen to a local speaker share their passion on a topic with a 10-15 minute talk; they can then either engage in the Q/A, take a walk on the property or U-pick cherries & flowers at their leisure. The venue is on the front lawn of the Hallstedt Homestead, Northport, & s’mores with a campfire will be provided. Bring your own meal/drink/chair/blanket.