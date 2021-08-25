Cancel
Lifestyle

Speaker Series: Cherries & Flowers After Hours

 6 days ago

Hosted by HH Cherries on Weds. nights through Sept. 1. Guests will listen to a local speaker share their passion on a topic with a 10-15 minute talk; they can then either engage in the Q/A, take a walk on the property or U-pick cherries & flowers at their leisure. The venue is on the front lawn of the Hallstedt Homestead, Northport, & s’mores with a campfire will be provided. Bring your own meal/drink/chair/blanket.

Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Last Slice of Summer: Old Town Celebration

Lake St. from Union to Eighth St. & Cass from Rivers Edge Drive to just south of Lake St. will be closed for live music, children’s activities, food vendors, local non-profit & arts organizations & more. Blue Footed Booby will be performing on Cass St. all evening. Join Leslie Simionescu of Yen Yoga & Fitness at 6pm for free yoga in the park at Lay Park. This will be an all-level yoga class; bring a mat or towel.
Festivaltraverseticker.com

Cedar Polka Fest

Aug. 26-29. Today features the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, Run 4 The Kielbasa, Hagerty Insurance Pol Car Fest, Classic Car & Motorcycle Show, Cedar Polka Fest Parade, Kids Day, The Scottville Clown Band, The Polka Brothers, Jimmy K, & Leelanau Sands Casino, Veterans Tribute.
Glen Arbor, MItraverseticker.com

Suzanne Wilson Artist-in-Residence Program Presentations

Susanna Lang talks about a new writing project. This work is a series of poems in response to the landscapes in which she finds herself; & the interdependency of humans & the natural world. The Illinois poet returns to theses theme during her residency. For more info call 231-334-6112.

