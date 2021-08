If the new Netflix drama Hit & Run were a Disneyland ride, it would be the Mad Tea Party. It offers a lot of narrative spinning and whiplash, and some viewers will be happy to be dizzied by it. For a while, I was completely engaged by the show’s aggressive spinning. But after the fifth or sixth major twist, and at least as many events that seemed like they could have been the climax, I took a deep breath and pondered: “What could possibly be left in the tank for the rest of this nine-episode season?” The answer? Frustratingly little. Whatever momentum...