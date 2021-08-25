Cancel
James Montgomery to perform Sept. 3 at Bridge Street Live

By John Lappen
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLINSVILLE — New England blues musician extraordinaire James Montgomery and his band are performing Sept. 3 at Bridge Street Live. A musician of many talents, Montgomery has ruled as an iconic figure in blues music for over 40 years. He’s an accomplished blues harpist, singer, front man and bandleader, lending these talents to his own band, The James Montgomery Band, and to countless sessions and tours over the years with the likes of Gregg Allman, Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker and James Brown. He’s also hosted his own syndicated blues radio show, interviewing and playing the music of numerous blues and blues-rock luminaries.

