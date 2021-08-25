Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Realtors: Denver housing market balancing out, not cooling

By Russell Haythorn
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zR94n_0bc27xbO00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Denver's red hot housing market is finally beginning to balance out, but don't call it a cooldown, experts say.

New homeowner Nicole Goodhew will be the first to tell you her new home isn’t perfect, but it’s getting there.

“YouTube is huge, and that’s where I get all my information,” Goodhew said. “They can teach you how to do anything: ceilings, floors.”

After getting beat out on couple other places, Goodhew found a home in the suburbs just west of the City of Denver. It’s a home she’s now renovating herself.

“Getting rid of the popcorn ceilings, adding wood floors throughout the main level,” Goodhew said.

She’s part of a new trend and a recent shift in Denver’s housing market.

“It’s still a seller’s market,” said realtor Joy Dysart with HomeSmart. “We’re not seeing quite as many showings. I would say that the feeding frenzy has certainly calmed down. If houses aren’t priced correctly, we are seeing a few reductions in pricing, and that’s a huge indicator.”

Pending listings were down 10% year-over-year from July 2020 to July 2021. But the average sales price in July 2021 in Denver was a whopping $622,000, according to REColorado, which is up 16% from July 2020.

Realtors say the changing market is good for both buyers and sellers.

“Things are still really going strong,” Dysart said. “It’s not cooling. It’s balancing.”

Dysart says the frenzy seen earlier this summer and last spring with multiple offers over asking price on a single listing is calming down.

While it’s still a seller’s market, in the past month there’s been a 4% increase in listings in metro Denver, which means more inventory.

“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is significant,” Dysart said.

While the trend favors buyers, it’s also working out in favor of sellers who previously thought they couldn’t afford to move within the Denver market.

“That has been a lot of the hang up with sellers,” Dysart said. “They’ve been concerned. If they put their house on the market, will they find another place? Now, the answer is ‘yes.’”

As for where the market goes from here, Dysart says things will likely pick up this fall. So, anyone on the fence should take the leap, she said.

“Interest rates are still historically low,” Dysart said. “That’s huge for new, first-time buyers or any buyer.”

Like Goodhew, many buyers are finding more value in fixer uppers they can buy under their budget.

“It’s not quite perfect for them and they put some money aside,” Dysart said. “And design it to themselves once they’ve closed. If you’ve got it in you, do a fixer.”

Goodhew certainly agrees with that. She bought her condo for about $50,000 less than a recently remodeled identical unit in her complex.

“I like the opportunity to redo a place the way I would want to,” Goodhew said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Realtors#Design#Homesmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Real EstateMotley Fool

Home Prices Rose Almost 18% in July. Should Buyers Back Down?

Today's buyers are apt to pay more for homes. Is that reason enough to step away for now?. Today's housing market is a tough one to crack. Not only is inventory extremely limited, but home values have soared on a national level, making it more difficult for today's buyers to find an affordable place to call their own.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?

Almost any way you slice it, Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. Homes are selling rapidly, prices are reaching all-time highs every month, and rents are skyrocketing. People are in a frenzy for housing, sparking affordability concerns and prompting more buyers than usual in the valley to look for homes in rural, less expensive Pahrump some 60 miles away.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Las Vegas rents rising at escalating speed

Southern Nevada rents are climbing at an escalating speed, outpacing markets across the country as affordability issues loom here and around the U.S. The typical rental rate of a Las Vegas-area home soared 22.7 percent year-over-year in July to $1,662, compared to a 9.2 percent jump nationally to $1,843, listing site Zillow recently reported.
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

July home sales drop in Lexington area as housing market cools

The real estate market is showing signs it’s cooling off. Realtors said the hot housing market is changing, but still strong. Rick Pannell, a real estate broker with Team Pannell Real Estate, said months of record-breaking home sales and low inventory may be changing. According to the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of...
Real EstateFOXBusiness

Pending home sales slide for second month as housing market cools

Pending home sales fell for a second straight month in July as the once red-hot housing market showed signs of slowing down. The Pending Home Sales Index, a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings, slipped 1.8% last month to 110.7, the lowest since April, according to the National Association of Realtors. A score of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas apartments as rents climb fast

A Chicago real estate firm has acquired two apartment complexes in Las Vegas as landlord purchases rebound from last year’s plunge and rents climb fast. Waterton announced last week that it bought Ely at Centennial Hills and Pointe at Centennial Hills in the northwest valley. Both have 312 units and are next to each other on Sky Pointe Drive just south of the U.S. Highway 95-215 Beltway interchange.
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Housing Market Continues To Cool. What Will This Fall Be Like?

The forecast for the coming months is lower temperatures—and a cooler real estate market, if only by a few degrees. The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say. They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.
Posted by
American Household News

Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.
Real EstatePosted by
Axios

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Denver starting at $500K

The market hit a slight slowdown in July, with inventory up and home values down from June, according to DMAR's latest data. But year over year, the trend is the opposite: Inventory is down 37% and median home values are up 17.4%. Homes sell in nine days, on average. Here...
MarketsInman.com

How to bring sellers back to reality as the market cools

After a year of booming home price growth and bidding wars, the market is slowing down. Two leading brokers share how to help sellers deal with the shift. Today’s the day: Join us for Inman Connect Now today to dig into key topics, including how to think about growth in new ways, thriving through the market shift, creating engaging content consistently and much more. Register now to watch the rest of the day live, and catch up on what you missed on-demand.
Denver, COourcommunitynow.com

Check Out the Best Happy Hours in Denver!

There's a lot to be excited about in Denver's dining scene right now. The Mile High City has plenty of restaurants that prove any hour can be happy hour if you look in the right place! Of course, not all happy hours are created equal. We'll be taking a look at the four Ws of some of our favorite happy hours—the who, what, when, and why.
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

Maine housing market shows signs of cooling with July sales down 5 percent

Existing home sales in Maine showed signs of cooling in July, even though sales outpaced pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from state and national real estate groups. About 2,000 Maine homes changed hands in July, down almost 5 percent from the previous year, according to data released Monday by the Maine Association of Realtors. The median sales price was $315,000, up almost 24 percent compared to last July. The median sales price means half of the homes sold for more than that price and half for less.

Comments / 0

Community Policy