Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 23:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Central Butler County in east central Nebraska * Until midnight CDT. * At 1107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rising City, or 14 miles south of Columbus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Bellwood around 1120 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include David City, Rising City and Brainard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH