Best of Columbia 2021: Food and Drink

Best Farm-to-Table Restaurant — Motor Supply Co. Bistro. Second Place: Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering. Chef Wes Fulmer’s long-running connections with the farming community have always helped bring in the freshest ingredients to help fuel his local menu. An advocate for the region’s farmers, it’s almost impossible not to see Columbia on every plate he serves. Fulmer’s enthusiasm for local goods spills into head barman’s Jake Smith’s cocktail menu, where he constantly finds ways to incorporate local fruits and products like Indah coffee into his work.