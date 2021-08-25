Itching to iron

ONLINE AUCTION- See agent remarks for details or contact the listing agent for details. 5% BUYERS PREMIUM. All bids are due in by Sunday, August 29th. This beautiful turn-key 2 year young end of group townhome is in the desirable Magness Mill Community has over 3000 sq ft of finished living space. Backs to trees and a walking path that leads through the woods to the other side of Magness Mill. The custom kitchen features a huge granite center island, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, recessed lights and an office nook. The refrigerator is an LG with a cold saver. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining. It will accommodate a large table for family gatherings. It has a spacious family room and a main level powder room. Walk out to your maintenance free deck that overlooks trees for privacy. The lower level has a full bathroom, crawl space for plenty of storage and walk out to a private backyard. 2 car garage, mudroom. The owners suite has a spacious walk in closet, large bathroom with double sinks and a make-up area, 2 person shower with bench, and a separate water closet. Laundry room on bedroom level. Why build a home when you can have it ready with extras now.