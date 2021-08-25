Vistage recognizes Bug Busters CEO, Court Parker, with the 2021 Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 30, 2021. MGO Private Wealth is pleased to announce that V. David Russell has joined the MGO Private Wealth team as a Managing Director and the Head of Family Office Services. He will be based in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles, California. Bringing experience in both private equity and private wealth management, David will concentrate on building out the firm’s multi-family office practice and investment platform. He will also be involved in growing the firm’s entertainment, sports, and media practice, increasing the focus on the distinct financial interests of affluent people of color.