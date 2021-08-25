Vistage recognizes Bug Busters CEO, Court Parker, with the 2021 Leadership Award
ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Vistage, the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses, today announced Court Parker as the recipient of the Vistage Leadership Award. The Leadership Award celebrates a member’s enduring excellence in leadership, recognizing the discernible impact they’ve had on their business, Vistage group, and community.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0