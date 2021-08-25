Free Krispy Kreme alert: Remember that doughnut with vaccine card deal? It's even better now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Looking for more free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme? You're in luck. From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, as part of a "Show Your Heart" campaign, the company is bumping up its vaccine offer to include two free doughnuts to anyone who has a vaccination card showing at least one vaccine shot.www.cnet.com
