Best free show in NCWV

Friends, the performances at Palatine Park this past Saturday were simply outstanding. Gary D. and I got our groove on with the music of the “Allmost Brothers Band” (Allman Brothers) and “Laurel Canyon” (Crosby, Stills & Nash,) but it was TUSK, the Fleetwood Mac cover band, that transported us – and the crowd – back to the ’70’ and ’80s. Kathy Phillips brought the ethereal look and sound of Stevie Nicks to life from the opening chords. As the lights came up, “Stevie” stood center stage, back to the audience, arms raised, the filmy sleeves of her (black, of course!) gown shimmering. To misquote Tom Cruise’s famous movie line, “She had me from hello,” as she launched into one of the singer’s most popular ballads, “Dreams” (“Thunder Only Happens When It’s Raining”). Watching a live performance of “Dreams” and “You Can Go Your Own Way” from the band’s ’97 Dance Tour, was a rare experience. All five members of TUSK were excellent musicians, but Tom Nelson’s dynamic drum solo was — not to put too fine a point on it — groovy, far out AND outta sight. Fleetwood Mac sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands. In 1979, the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 1998, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I never had the privilege of seeing Fleetwood Mac live, but this was an honest-to-gosh, no-kidding great night to live near Palatine Park, scene of the best free shows in North Central West Virginia.