James Montgomery to perform Sept. 3 at Bridge Street Live

Dailey & Vincent, whose set list is piled high with the best in bluegrass, traditional country and gospel, will perform on the Community Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Members of the Grand Ole Opry; eight-time Grammy winners (five times individually, three times collectively); and recipients of 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards, the duo’s reedy harmonies and world-class musicianship have gained them well-deserved praise for their distinctive style and worldwide recognition. Their national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” has aired on RFD-TV for four years running, and their PBS special (“Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert”) has been broadcast more than 1,000 times. Each of their last six CD releases have landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, including their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart and No. 8 on the Billboard holiday chart. Tickets, ranging from $24 to $39, are available at the CAC website. For more about the artists, listen to a recent interview conducted by Backyard Broadcasting. A note to patrons: In accordance with current directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Penn College and the Arts Center are requiring masks indoors for everyone regardless of their vaccination status.