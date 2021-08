MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore has been part of this climb before, so he knows what it takes. A 1996 graduate of Valdosta State (Ga.) University, Moore first worked with current WVU head coach Neal Brown in 2006 when Matt got a job as a graduate assistant at Troy, having spent the previous nine years in the high school ranks. Brown was in his initial season at Troy as a full-time assistant in charge of wide receivers. It was just Brown’s fourth year in coaching after completing his playing career at UMass in 2002.