Best of Columbia 2021: COVID-19 Response

Best Business to Open or Establish Itself During the Pandemic — Transmission Arcade. What do you get when you pair a bunch of friends with a passion for hospitality, arcade games, drinking and smoked meat? You get Transmission Arcade, who brought the trendy bar-arcade phenomenon to downtown Columbia. It’s a terrific space that handled the COVID-19 pandemic as well as any business and has now emerged as a popular spot for dates, late-night grub and service industry workers.