OMA V. JOHNSON, 94, of Milton, W.Va., passed away August 23, 2021. She was born June 13, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Alger and Loto Lo Enna Wetherholt Sutphin. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Milton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Clinton Johnson; one daughter, Patricia Ann Lewis; son, Thomas Johnson; brothers, Lee, James, Darrell, Elvin and Roy Sutphin; and one sister, Veda Chapman. She is survived by one daughter, Helen Coleman of Milton; three sons, John Johnson of Milton, Mark Johnson of Milton and Joe Johnson of Culloden; one brother, David Sutphin; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Gary Topping. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.