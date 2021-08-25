Cancel
Charleston, WV

DEP in search of feedback, funding for new statewide blight-fighting program

By Mike Tony mtony@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — West Virginia environmental regulators need local-level feedback for a new program intended to fight blight statewide. They’ll also need funding. The Department of Environmental Protection is asking for county and municipal leaders to offer input on what programs they have and lack to address abandoned and dilapidated structures in their communities as the department considers how to develop the new program mandated by a state law that took effect last month.

