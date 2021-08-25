Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blues Beat: Celebrate the Shaboo Inn's 50th anniversary

Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the last weekend may have been slowed down by Mother Nature, this weekend is full of blues, with a taste of the way things were, pre-COVID-19. Join fans young and old Saturday as the iconic Shaboo Inn celebrates the 50th anniversary of its historic opening in 1971. Half a century has passed since the Shaboo’s debut, and the club itself has been closed since 1982, but its founders are marking the 50th anniversary of its opening with a special benefit concert slated for Saturday, beginning at noon on the Shaboo Stage in Jillson Square in Willimantic.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Robillard
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Grace Potter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Rock Roll#Restaurants#Jazz#Shaboo#The Shaboo Stage#Pure Prairie League#Nrbq#Covenant Soup Kitchen#Boogie N Blues#Fuzz#The Chicken Shack#Shack Party#Latin#Glide Magazine#Silver Steel Pan Band#Jim Royle Drum Studios#Bad Dog Brewing Company#Americana#Veracious Brewing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Elwood, INThe Lebanon Reporter

Glass Festival’s 50th anniversary brings thousands to Elwood

ELWOOD — Perched on a small wooden platform above a dunk tank, firefighter Matt Griffith playfully taunted Elyse Summers as she threw softballs at a target that would drop him into the water. “Looks like I can work on my tan today,” Griffith shouted as Summers missed with her first...
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Tam’s Tupelo helps local cause, celebrates five-year anniversary

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant hosted a five-year anniversary dinner to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. The dinner on Monday, Aug. 2, saw hundreds of familiar faces and donations. Kelly Tam, co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, said that each anniversary of the restaurant’s opening, she and her husband,...
Musickmuw.org

Luther Allison Birthday Celebration

We’ll also hear the latest albums from Adam Schultz, Johnny Burgin, Ally Venable, Rob Stone, Selwyn Birchwood and more. Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
Musicsyncopatedtimes.com

Central Pennsylvania Ragtime & American Music Festival returns September 24-26

ROCKHILL FURNACE, PA. – The Central Pennsylvania Ragtime & American Music Festival relaunches September 24-26 in the historic twin boroughs of Orbisonia and Rockhill Furnace, PA. The festival, launched in 2009, is one of America’s most intimate music gatherings, bringing Grammy nominated musicians to central PA, performing Ragtime, Jazz, and...
Restaurantspilot.com

Sidecar Social Club Opening Come Sunday Jazz Brunch Series

“Come Sunday,” Weymouth Center’s new jazz brunch series, is the perfect mix of great music, delectable local cuisine, and a beautiful environment. Kicking off the series is Sidecar Social Club, with its unique blend of jazz sounds, drawing from multiple genres, on Aug. 29, with brunch by Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Music95.5 FM WIFC

Reggae Roots

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. By 1971 reggae music had been percolating for years in Jamaica and other places but not much in America. With some notable exceptions like Desmond Dekker’s hit “Israelites” in 1968, folks in the US were not exposed to this kind of music.
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
FestivalVTDigger

Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival lifts off for 41st anniversary

QUECHEE, VT (August 3, 2021) – The Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival, the longest running hot air balloon festival in New England, will celebrate its 41st anniversary in 2021 when thousands are expected to flock to central Vermont, September 3 – 5, 2021 (Labor Day weekend). Twenty...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Morganton News Herald

Triple Community Fire Department to mark anniversary with Saturday celebration

A local fire department is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary Saturday. Triple Community Fire Department is inviting the community to come out to the station on Mountain View Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will be inflatables for children, and visitors can buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle. Also on offer will be a $5 lunch that includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. T-shirts also will be for sale. Proceeds will go to the fireman’s fund.
Jaffrey, NHKeene Sentinel

The Park Theatre Happenings

JAFFREY—The Park Theatre hasn’t only been returned to its original glory - it’s now the crown jewel of Jaffrey. The Park Theatre opened its doors this month after a 15-plus-year quest to reopen. The new performing arts center had its ribbon cutting August 5. The original theater (The Park Theatre)...
Festivalsouthernminn.com

Bridge Chamber Music Festival takes place Aug. 25-29

Bridge Chamber Music Festival presents the following performances at its annual August festival:. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25: Guest cellist Christine Lamprea at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Please wear masks for this indoor performance. 5 p.m. Aug. 27: Stone Arch Brass in Central Park behind the Weitz Center. Bring your lawn...
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy