Fairmont Senior looks to defend title with new quarterback, high-level opponents

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Class AA state championship last season did not come the conventional way. The Polar Bears first thought they had earned a spot in the state title game by beating Bluefield 21-19 in a Saturday afternoon semifinal on Nov. 28. But later that evening, COVID concerns forced the cancellation of the other semifinal between Robert C. Byrd and Oak Glen, and Fairmont Senior was the last team standing.