BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — For Buckhannon-Upshur fans who were looking forward to the triple option this fall, there’s a new offense in town. “We’re pro style,” first-year Buccaneer coach Zach Davis said. “We’re two backs, three backs. We want to run the ball play-action, quick gain. That’s what we do. It’s what I think fits us well. We’ll continue to do it and be good at it.”