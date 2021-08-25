Moving Appalachia Ohio Forward

Missouri's geography varies, ranging from the Ozark Mountains to the Missouri River and the Northern Plains. Residents of Missouri live near the middle of the country. Food processing, aerospace, transportation equipment, and beer making are among the state's major industries. If you live in Missouri comfortably, the chances are that you will be able to afford it. According to the 2010 Census, Missouri is among the cheapest states due to its median home price of $138,400. Additionally, the state's transportation and grocery costs are lower than the national average. There are cheaper places to live in Missouri than in many other states, and these are the 5 most affordable places to live there, according to HomeSnacks.