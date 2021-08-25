Cancel
Huntington, WV

PATRICIA ANN GREEN

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePATRICIA ANN GREEN, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, August 22, 2021, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted noon Thursday, August 26, 2021, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, with Pastor Trent Eastham officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Patty was born November 1, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter Raymond and Alice Ellen Clark Green. She was a member of the Musicians Protective Union Local 362-691, PEO Sisterhood (International) Chapter E, former 20th Street Baptist Church, now New Baptist, Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Delta Kappa Gamma Psi Chapter. She was the Concert Master for 25 years at the Huntington Symphony Orchestra. She retired in 1989 from Marshall University as an Associate Professor of Music. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mark Hettlinger, M.D., Dr. Phil Lepanto, M.D., Ann Stamm, Audy Perry, Cindy Stickler, Peggy Saunders, Lonna and Nikki (special caregivers). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Marshall University Foundation in honor of Patricia “Patty” Green Graduate Strings Scholarship Endowment. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

