Macon, GA

The Douglass Theatre to Host Jazz in the Courtyard this Sunday

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 5 days ago

If you  need weekend plans, Macon's Douglass Theatre will host the sweet sound of Jazz.

This Sunday, the Douglass presents Jazz in the Courtyard. Ken Ford, also known as the "King of Strings," will bring the cool sounds of jazz to the popular outdoor series.

The theatre encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs.

The show begins at 7pm and admission is free. Program Director Lachun Brown encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.

"People should come and enjoy the event because number one it's family oriented event, it's COVID safe and it's a fun event," Brown said.  " If you love jazz music then please by all means come out and just sit back, chill, and listen to what we have going on."

The Douglass says safety guidelines will be followed.

13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
