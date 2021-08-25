Chris Ellis: Here's a pre-archery season checklist

As I waded through the recently cut wheat fields and grassy stretches around them on the way to check my trail camera this weekend, I watched the grasshoppers flee before my boots in waves like those made by the wakeboarders back at the cabin. As they did, I recalled just how fun those summers of more than two decades ago along that same lakeshore were, thanks to some of my first – and certainly most consistent – topwater success. I can’t remember now if my dad had purchased a Rebel Crickhopper for me, or if I simply borrowed it from his collection of dusty and tangled lures in his two-sided gold tacklebox. Either way, it found its place at the end of my line, and on those youthful mornings where I’d wake up well after the sun from a night around the bonfire at the cabin, it would often comprise my first groggy cast onto the warming surface of the water.