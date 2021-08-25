Cancel
Chris Ellis: Here's a pre-archery season checklist

Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith archery seasons starting in West Virginia on September 25th, my backyard has been the local hangout for young bowhunters and my son practicing shooting their bows. I am always amazed when their energy switches from fishing to hunting. The transition is very visible — shorts, flip flops, and river...

www.herald-dispatch.com

WildlifeHerald-Dispatch

Chris Ellis: Hands-on wildlife conservation

As sportsmen and women, we wear many hats. First and foremost, we are asked to be the hands-on tools for wildlife conservation. If the state’s wildlife biologist and land managers determine goals for a particular species of game animal, they will call on us in the form of licenses and tags to assist them in meeting their management goal.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

Deer Archery Season Opens Sept. 3

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota’s deer bow season opens Friday, Sept. 3 at noon and continues through Jan. 2, 2022. Bowhunters can buy a license online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov, or at vendors linked to the department’s online licensing system. Hunters should plan...
AnimalsAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Outdoors Angle: Ramping Up For The Dove Season!

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I love dove hunting! This prolific game bird is the most popular sport in the country for participation and hunter numbers. They are especially popular down in the southern United States. Here in the North Country we have a small window of opportunity which starts September 1st and ends way too soon. The first hint at below zero temperatures at night and they migrate south. Usually we end up with just a few weeks to hunt this amazing game bird.
Vermont Statevermontjournal.com

Vermont’s archery deer season starts Oct. 1

REGION – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says hunters are looking forward to Vermont’s upcoming Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 15 archery deer hunting season. A hunter may take up to four deer in Vermont’s two-part archery season if they do not shoot any...
HobbiesWiscnews.com

DAVIS COLUMN: Hunting pamphlets forecast a full season

The 2021 Wisconsin Hunting Regulations (Fall 2021-Spring 2022) and the companion hunting forecast pamphlet, are now available online. Later, the 32-page regulations will be available across counters in the state. The smaller forecast pamphlet is posted on the department’s website and will stay there throughout the seasons and a hard...
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Bison Attacks Another Woman in South Dakota; Pants Stay On This Time.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s August and it’s South Dakota. That means someone is going to get thrown by a bison. Reminiscent of the spectacular bison de-pantsing of 2020, another woman in South Dakota got in the crosshairs of a bison — and lost. This...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: It's bear VS bison in this Yellowstone matchup!

Montana might not have the MGM Grand or Caesar's Palace, but that doesn't mean we don't have some heavyweight matches of our own. A vacationing family got front row (or at least pretty close) seats to a bona fide Montana heavyweight clash of the titans when they caught a tussle between a grizzly bear and a bison, mano a mano. Or buffalo a bearo.
Columbia, SCItem

Lake Murray striped bass dying due to 'temperature-oxygen squeeze'

COLUMBIA - Boaters on Lake Murray may notice dead or dying striped bass in the water over the next several weeks, according to fisheries biologists with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Summer-time striped bass die-offs are associated with a water-quality phenomenon known as the "temperature-oxygen squeeze" that occurs in...
Post Register

On the Edge of Common Sense: Corn country landscape

Corn country landscape — painted late summer — high clouds, heavy with moisture waiting for afternoon to thicken and darken and start raising Cain. You can see for miles. Brown, green, yellow patchwork pieces of a giant jigsaw puzzle. Feedlots in the distance, their pens spread out like dark blankets on the side of a hill.
Travelwta.org

Burch Mountain via Falls Creek

When the deeper backcountry is under snow (or just too far away) Burch Mountain can provide a beautiful day hike with views aplenty. From the trailhead, head north up Falls Creek toward Burch Mountain, eventually climbing out of the valley onto the mountain's flanks. Open views spread out beneath you. Climb ever-upwards, and eventually, the trail reaches the site of an old lookout on the summit of Burch Mountain.
Travelthemanual.com

The 10 Best Backpacking Trips for Adventurers To Take at Least Once

For many backpackers, America’s Triple Crown of Hiking – a title bestowed for completing the Appalachian Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, and the Pacific Crest Trail – is a life-list aspiration. But, beyond the country’s legendary long trails, there are plenty of other iconic treks. From the glacial peaks of the Cascades to the thickly forested foothills of the southern Appalachian Mountains, here’s are a few of the country’s most spectacular backpacking trips.
Lifestylewta.org

Beaver Loop

Beaver Loop is a pleasant, level outing which is easy to follow and and has many distractions for younger hikers. There is ample opportunity for wildlife and best of all it is close to town. Although this trail runs alongside Highway 20 you'd scarcely know it. An occasional car might...
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Late summer or early fall presentations

It won’t be long before the baitfish start moving into the creeks and shallows, if they haven’t already. The problem is that there are millions and millions of them for the bass to chase. If you expect to be successful, you need to show them something different. Here are my...
HobbiesDaily News

Our Outdoors: A Hop Down Memory Lane

As I waded through the recently cut wheat fields and grassy stretches around them on the way to check my trail camera this weekend, I watched the grasshoppers flee before my boots in waves like those made by the wakeboarders back at the cabin. As they did, I recalled just how fun those summers of more than two decades ago along that same lakeshore were, thanks to some of my first – and certainly most consistent – topwater success. I can’t remember now if my dad had purchased a Rebel Crickhopper for me, or if I simply borrowed it from his collection of dusty and tangled lures in his two-sided gold tacklebox. Either way, it found its place at the end of my line, and on those youthful mornings where I’d wake up well after the sun from a night around the bonfire at the cabin, it would often comprise my first groggy cast onto the warming surface of the water.
Hobbiesthefreepress.ca

Head outdoors this summer with Outdoors West!

Whether your outdoor passions lean toward hiking or fishing, ATVing or boating, a new must-read guide from Black Press Media will help you get where you want to go!. The inaugural issue of Outdoors West magazine is on the shelves now – pick it up at shops and outfitters across the region or read it online.

