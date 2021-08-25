Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia state utility regulators reject APCO request for upgrades to keep WV plants open past 2028

By MIKE TONY mtony@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Virginia state utility regulators have denied Appalachian Power’s request to approve upgrades required to keep two West Virginia coal-fired generating plants compliant with wastewater discharge guidelines, further complicating the company’s aim to keep the plants operational through the end of their planned lifespans in 2040. Appalachian Power had...

