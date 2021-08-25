Cancel
Public Health

India reports 37,593 new coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported 37,593 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal government said in a statement on Wednesday.

#Infectious Diseases
