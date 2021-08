After a year away from Mandt Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands flocked to the Stoughton park on Saturday, Aug. 21, to get their caffeine fix. Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events and visitor services manager Callie LaPoint told the Hub that she estimated 2,500 people had already visited the festival just after noon. The festival, which included coffee sampling from Stoughton-based businesses, a car show, and an arts and crafts fair, stayed free of rain after some precipitation came down as vendors were setting up.