Ohio State

Ohio man admits to drug crimes in Huntington

By The Herald-Dispatch
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man faces 20 years in prison after admitting to federal drug crimes in Huntington. According to information from the office of Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Dan Bean, 42, of Toledo, allowed Huntington police officers to search his residence on Artisan Avenue in 2018, where they seized approximately 55 grams of cocaine and 20 grams of crack cocaine. Bean admitted to officers that he sold cocaine and crack cocaine in the Huntington area.

