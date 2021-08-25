Cancel
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 Could Come With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-display fingerprint sensors are becoming more common on phones these days, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise to learn that the upcoming Google Pixel 6 could be adopting the feature as well. This is according to a series of screenshots shared on Twitter by Android’s Hiroshi Lockheimer. The...

#Google Pixel#Fingerprint#Android#Xda#Verizon 5g#Udfps
