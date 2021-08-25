Cancel
Aaliyah’s ‘One In a Million’ To Crack Billboard Top 10 For First Time Ever Thanks to Streaming Boost

Cover picture for the articleNearly 25 years after peaking at #18 on the Billboard 200, Aaliyah‘s signature album – 1996’s ‘One In a Million’ – is not only set to re-enter the album chart but also beat its personal record. Details inside:. Aaliyah’s ‘One In a Million’. Predicted First Week Sales (SPS): 25,000 units.

Aaliyah
Timbaland
Missy Elliott
MusicComplex

Aaliyah's Discography to Be Released on Streaming, Late Artist's Estate Criticizes Move

Thursday, Blackground Records co-founder Barry Hankerson—uncle of the late Aaliyah—confirmed a deal that will bring her discography to streaming services. The announcement, which was preceded by a wave of social media promo earlier this week, serves as the basis for a new Billboard piece in which a rollout for multiple Aaliyah albums is confirmed. First up is One in a Million, out later this month.
Celebritiesmixmag.net

Aaliyah’s uncle responds to controversial album streaming

Aaliyah’s uncle, and former boss, has issued a statement in response to the controversial digital re-release of ‘One In A Million’. Barry Hankerson owns the late singer’s masters. He has subsequently overseen the release of the album to streaming platforms, in a deal with independent record label EMPIRE. Since Friday,...
MusicEssence

It’s Confirmed: Aaliyah’s Music Will Soon Be Available For Streaming

Aaliyah’s final albums will finally legally appear on a streaming service. After years of false starts, it’s official: Aaliyah’s music is coming to Spotify. The streaming giant shared the news on August 5th. One in a Million will be available on August 20, the Romeo Must Die soundtrack is due out on September 3, Aaliyah is coming on September 10 and I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah, both compilations, will be added on October 8.
MusicCNET

Aaliyah's music finally coming to streaming, 20 years after her death

Aaliyah's music is finally heading to streaming services, nearly 20 years after the singer died in a plane crash in the Bahamas. The influential R&B singer was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won three American Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards in her brief life, and her music has continued to sell after her 2001 death. She died when she was just 22.
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Aaliyah’s Catalog To Return To Streaming Platforms

After many, many years, the full catalog of Aaliyah will finally return to all streaming platforms. Barry Hankerson, the singer’s uncle who has been in control of her masters since her sophomore album One In A Million, has partnered his Blackground Records label with independent label, distributing and publishing company EMPIRE to put the majority of Aaliyah’s catalog back onto the streaming platforms. Billboard reports that the deal will make Blackground’s entire catalog — which also includes albums from Timbaland, Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, Toni Braxton and even JoJo — available to stream for the first time ever, and for both physical and digital purchase for the first time in a decade.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

The Rerelease Schedule For Aaliyah's Catalog Has Been Revealed

Aaliyah fans have long noticed that one of their favorite artist's catalogs, aside from Age Ain't Nothing but a Number, has always been unavailable on streaming services. However, that all is about to change in a matter of weeks because Blackground Records, Aaliyah's label home, has announced that it will be redistributing its entire catalog to streaming services as the first major move of its revival.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Aaliyah's 'One In A Million' LP Available To Stream: Listen On iHeartRadio

For the first time ever, Aaliyah's entire catalog is hitting digital streaming services and the rollout is starting with her sophomore effort, One in a Million. On Friday (August 20), the beloved R&B titan's collection took to the streaming world, offering her fans with its hit singles like the title track, "4 Page Letter" and "Hot Like Fire." The set featured a strong roster of collaborators, including Missy Elliott, Timbaland, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Rodney Jerkins, Diane Warren and more. In addition to the album, all of the accompanying music videos from the late star's campaign were also released onto YouTube. The 18-track collection was released on August 27, 1996, and propelled the singer into new heights. The drop will be followed by the rest of her discography via her label, Blackground Records.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah's "One In A Million" Finally Added To Streaming Services: Fans Rejoice

After years of dispute between the label Blackground Records and the Estate of Aaliyah, the legendary singer's One in a Million is finally on streaming platforms. Fan collectively lost their minds on social media in response to the news. The album contains some of Aaliyah's most popular songs including “One...
MusicHypebae

Aaliyah's 'One In A Million' Album Has Finally Landed on Spotify

Earlier this month, Spotify announced that it will bring the entirety of Aaliyah‘s catalog to its platform this year. Kicking off the release is the late artist’s second studio album, One In a Million. The 18-track record features collaborations with some of the music industry’s most influential names like Missy...
MusicUSA Today

'What a legacy she left behind': Fans run to stream Aaliyah's 'One in a Million'

Aaliyah's sophomore album "One in a Million" finally hit streaming services Friday, almost 20 years after her untimely death, and Baby Girl's fans are showing their appreciation. After years of disagreement with Aaliyah's estate, Barry Hankerson, the late artist's uncle and founder of label Blackground Records announced the Princess of...
CelebritiesVulture

Revisit Aaliyah’s Iconic Second Album, One in a Million

The contentious re-release of Aaliyah’s discography has finally begun, with the official arrival of the R&B icon’s second album, One in a Million, on streaming services. The album, which was largely written and produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliot, features 17 tracks, including “If Your Girl Only Knew” and “Hot Like Fire.” Aaliyah’s third and final album, 2001’s Aaliyah, will be available on September 10, following the release of the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die on September 3 (only her debut album, 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, has been available on streaming until now). Two compilation albums will also be available to stream on October 8. The streaming rights to Aaliyah’s music have been the subject of a protracted legal battle between her estate and her uncle and former manager, Barry Hankerson, who owns Blackground Records. Blackground, which holds most of Aaliyah’s masters, struck a deal with distribution company Empire to release Aaliyah’s catalogue on streaming services, starting with One in a Million. Listen to the full album below, before it disappears.

