Astros Take Advantage of KC Errors. Cruise to 4-0 Win Behind Garcia Gem

By William Metzger(bilbos)
The Crawfish Boxes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA combination of superb pitching and sloppy Royals defense enabled the Astros to break their two-game losing streak tonight, taking the Royals 4-0 The Astros cruised behind the shutout pitching of Luis Garcia, who went 6.2 innings, with four hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. The weak-hitting from last night continued, but with a little help from the Royals defense, a three-run, first-inning run flurry was enough to secure victory.

www.crawfishboxes.com

