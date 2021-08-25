Ivermectin poisoning rises in Texas, FDA warning it is not a treatment or prevention for COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people to stop using a drug meant for livestock to "treat or prevent" COVID-19.

Ivermectin is meant to treat worms in cows and horses, but calls to poison control centers show that people are trying to use it to treat COVID-19.

According to the Texas Poison Control network, ivermectin exposure calls have increased by 38 over the last year. In August 2020, there were no cases of ivermectin poisoning, but so far this August, there have been at least 16.

"Symptoms that you will see are things like nausea, vomiting, lower blood pressure, diarrhea," Lizbeth Petty, of North Texas Poison Center, said. "You’re going to see that with more concentrated doses. What we’ve seen is that a lot of the ivermectin that is being purchased from feed stores and that specific dosage of ivermectin is for large animals."

There are some smaller studies to see if Ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19, but until any conclusive evidence is shown, the FDA is asking people to stop using it.