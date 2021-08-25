Cancel
Editorial: Back-to-school time signals resumption of mask season

Williamson Daily News
 6 days ago

So much for a normal school year. Or a normal anything where two or more people gather. If you’re a West Virginian who enjoyed the past three months mask-free, your summer is over. Already in Ohio and Kentucky, high school football games are being canceled because of COVID-19. School districts in those states have reinstituted masking requirements. Some counties in West Virginia have done likewise.

Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

School closings tracker: Where districts are shutting down again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Just like during the initial COVID outbreak in March 2020, schools across the country are shutting down as infection rates surge in their classrooms and communities. The perfect storm of the delta variant, low vaccination rates in parts of the country, and political resistance to universal masking have sent tens of thousands of students and staff members into isolation and quarantine just as the new school year has gotten underway.
Florida StateNPR

2 Days Into The School Year, A Florida District Asked 440 Students To Quarantine

Palm Beach County, Fla., has asked 440 students to quarantine just two days into the school year, after 51 students and faculty had confirmed cases on COVID-19. The School District of Palm Beach County, the 10th largest school district in the country, teaches an estimated 197,000 students, according to the district's website. While students and staff are required to wear masks in the district, Interim School District Superintendent Michael Burke said in an interview with MSNBC that 5,700 Palm Beach students have opted out, per an order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that allows parents to give permission to their children to do so.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

2 Oklahoma elementary schools moving to distance learning

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district says two of its schools are moving to distance learning after a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. Glenpool Public Schools Superintendent Curtis Layton announced that Glenpool Upper Elementary and Glenpool Lower Elementary students would be moving to distance learning, beginning Monday, Aug. 30.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana’s governor backing schools on mask mandates

Keywords Coronavirus Outbreak / Education & Workforce Development / Government / Politics / State Government. Indiana’s governor gave his support Monday to the growing number of school districts across the state issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks. Several of the...
EducationRegister Citizen

Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher. Justice's remarks marked an about-face from his most recent stance — that he would allow...
Educationredlakenationnews.com

U.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume

July 29 (Reuters) - In pandemic-pummeled Florida, angry parents clashed with Broward County school board members this week over whether their children will be forced to wear masks in class. In South Carolina, school officials reminded parents that state lawmakers have barred mask mandates. In states such as North Carolina...
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

LIST: Which school districts are requiring masks? Which are not?

CINCINNATI — Some schools are requiring masks during the 2021-22 school year, while others are not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called for mask-wearing in schools for students, teachers and staff. Linked is each school's back-to-school guidance for the 2021-22 school year. TELL US: Did we miss...
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

Masks in schools: Who decides if they’re required?

(NEXSTAR) – A battle over whether masks or other face coverings are mandatory in the classroom is playing out around the country. Some states are mandating masks in the classroom, others are banning them. Who gets to have the final word? Here’s how the messy legal fight is shaking out.
Educationbizjournals

Wolf: State won't mandate masks in schools this coming year

Gov. Tom Wolf ruled out a statewide mask mandate for kindergarten through grade 12 students in Pennsylvania, saying the state would only strongly recommend that masks are used in classes by students, teachers and staff. It was the latest indication the commonwealth would leave it up to the state’s 500...
Educationwgxa.tv

Virginia mandates mask wearing in all schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has issued a new public health order mandating mask wearing in all schools. State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued the public health emergency order citing the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates among those under 17. According to the...
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Gov. Holcomb backs schools on face mask mandates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's governor is giving his support to the growing number of school districts across the state issuing mask mandates for students and staff as they try to head off more COVID-19 outbreaks. Several of the state's largest school districts in the Indianapolis area began requiring masks for indoor...

