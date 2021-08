Trevoh Chalobah has been the homegrown breakout star of the summer, and it would appear that we’re not the only ones impressed. According to Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella, Chalobah has been taken off the “loan list” at Thomas Tuchel’s behest, and is instead set for contract extension talks. The 22-year-old has two years left on the contract he signed last summer, just before going to Lorient in France on the third and evidently last of his three loan stints in the Loan Army.