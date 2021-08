Is it weird that I just want to disappear into the nostalgia of tv and movies of yesteryear? I go to lunch with my coworkers and one guy is always asking me if I saw this or that tv show or movie. I tell him, to stop asking and assume that I do not if it is a mainstream movie or show. I am now on a Honeymooners kick. I recently discovered the Inner Sanctum series with Lon Chaney, Jr. To hell with the current garbage. I love learning the language/phrases of different eras; where women were referred to as a dish or a tomato and gay meant having fun or being in a good mood. Men wore suits and hats and women, in kind with their dresses. Far cry from people who shop in pajama pants and house shoes. 🤦🏻‍♀️ … thank you for your time. I am now done rambling.