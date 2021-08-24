Cancel
Ryan Day says only about ten Ohio State players are not vaccinated for COVID-19

By Phil Harrison
The college football season begins play this weekend, and Ohio State kicks off its season in a little over a week when it travels to Minneapolis to take on Big Ten foe Minnesota. It’s an on-time start, and that’s a lot better than what we were dealing with last year with the on-again, off-again, kind of on-again, abbreviated COVID-19 Big Ten football season.

But the pandemic is far from over. The delta variant has resulted in a rise again in case counts, hospitalizations, and fear that life is not as close to back to normal as we all hoped in the early summer. That of course makes many wonder what will happen to sports in general, and college football should an outbreak occur.

The Big Ten finally, mercifully, came out with its stance on the matter just a few days ago, falling in line with other conferences and mandating a forfeiture if a team can’t play because of an outbreak of COVID-19. If both teams have an issue, the game will simply be a “no-contest.”

So what does that mean for Ohio State? The good news is that fully vaccinated players do not need to test this season. The unvaccinated must be tested twice a week, and quarantine if positive, but that’s not the case with vaccinated players. So, there will be less testing, less isolation, fewer cases, and less of a chance of disruption to games and a season if a large enough population of players are vaccinated.

And, according to Ryan Day, that’s exactly where his Buckeyes are. In fact, when meeting with the media, Day confirmed that only about ten players are unvaccinated at this point.

“Some guys jump on daily, but I think we’re right around ten, or just under ten now of guys that are unvaccinated,” Day told the media on Monday.

That’s good news. First and foremost from a health standpoint, but from the ability to get games played each week knowing that there is less chance of an outbreak, and any mild disruptions are unlikely to result in a game needing to be canceled or forfeited by OSU.

We don’t have the numbers on other teams in the Big Ten, but rest assured that it looks like the 2021 season is going to look a lot more like what we’ve seen in years not named 2020.

Let’s put the ball down and go play.

Related
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides injury update on Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks

The Buckeyes had some good news out of camp today as one of their cornerbacks is back from injury last week. Sevyn Banks is back practicing with the Buckeyes after he had “tweaked something” in practice the week prior. Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs was pleased to have all of his cornerbacks healthy and practicing for the first in fall camp.
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds last-minute press conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback for week one against Minnesota on September 2. Day announced his decision during a last-minute press conference Saturday, which you can watch in the video player above. “It’s not...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day says C.J. Stroud is separating himself

Although Day declined to name a starting quarterback for the Ohio State football team, he did indicate that one guy is separating himself from the pack. We are just over two weeks away from the first game of the season for the Ohio State football program. Even though the season starts so soon, they still don’t know who the starting quarterback is going to be. At least, they won’t say they know publicly.
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

Here's what Ryan Day said ahead of Ohio State's opening showdown vs. Minnesota

Fresh off its fourth straight B1G title, Ohio State is set to open the 2021 season this week against Minnesota. With Justin Fields now playing for the Bears on Chicago’s lakefront, redshirt freshman CJ Stroud will take over at QB1 this season. The Buckeyes were picked to finish first in the B1G East preseason poll this season, once again entering the year with championship expectations.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Nebraska Had A Notable Change At Practice On Monday

Nebraska football just can’t get out of its own way these days. The Huskers were supposed to make a statement in their season opener last Saturday against Illinois. It was quite the opposite. Nebraska, playing with an experienced roster and staff, was completely outmatched against Bret Bielema and the Fighting Illini. And now, the end of the Scott Frost era could be near.

