Town Services and Outreach Committee of the Town Council

REVISED: 8/25/21 at 8:31 am. RECEIVED: 8/24/21 at 2:37 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Discussion of September and October meeting format: in person/hybrid or remote. Town Manager appointments filed with the Town Clerk: Elementary School Building Committee. Public way request – Amherst College of Wayfinding Signs: Presentation by Amherst College, Town of Amherst staff response, Discussion of next steps/process. Approval of August 5 and August 9, 2021 Minutes. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Discussion of future agenda items. Public Comment.