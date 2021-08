When you think of Mike Wolfe, what comes to mind? There’s a good chance that you think about American Pickers when you hear his name. More recently, you might think about his feud with Frank Fritz. However, there is much more to Wolfe than just the TV show. When you dig deep into the storage shed that is Mike’s mind, you see that, above all else, he is an entrepreneur. He created the hit show, sure. But he is also a businessman. He buys and refurbishes old buildings. Additionally, he helped to save a small town bike shop while finding a way to add vacation rentals in the same building. The TV show just helps him follow his passion and continue to build his business portfolio.