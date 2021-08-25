Cancel
Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 24

By Josh Timmers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a lot of movement in the minor league system today, but the big ones to know are that outfielders Owen Caissie and Christian Franklin, the Cubs’ 4th-round pick in 2021, have been promoted to low-A Myrtle Beach from the Arizona Complex League. To make room for them, Catcher Pablo Aliendo and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango were promoted to High-A South Bend.

