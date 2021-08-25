Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 24

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 2B Jantzen Witte recorded 5 hits and drove in 2 runs for the Rainiers, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Las Vegas 7–3 on Monday afternoon. Witte (5x5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) recorded a career-high 5 hits (previous high: 4, done 5x) , including hitting his 12th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 5th inning. C Jose Godoy (2x4, RBI) and SS Jack Reinheimer (2x4, R) each recorded multi-hit games, while RF Dillon Thomas (1x5, R), CF Taylor Trammell (1x5) and LF Eric Filia (1x4) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 12 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (6.0,7,6,6,1,3,2HR) fell to 7–3 on the season, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits over 6.0 innings. The loss snapped his 5-game winning streak. RH Moises Gomez (1.0,0,0,0,0,2), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,1,1,0,1) and RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,2,0,0,0,0) combined to allow only 1 run over 3.0 innings in relief.
