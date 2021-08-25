CDBG Advisory Committee PUBLIC HEARING

RECEIVED 8/11/2021 at 1:22 pm LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC HEARING: The Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has designated the Town of Amherst a Mini-Entitlement Community that is eligible to apply for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Amherst is eligible to receive a maximum of $825,000 in block grant funds for housing, community development projects, and social service activities benefiting low-and moderate-income citizens. In accordance with DHCD regulations, Amherst’s CDBG Advisory Committee will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7 PM to receive comments and suggestions from local residents regarding: 1. Town’s final recommended activities for funding as part of the 2021 application; 2. 2021 Target Areas. PUBLIC MEETING: Announcements. Discuss and review comments from public hearing. Discuss Target Areas. Public Comment. Other items not anticipated within 48 hours.